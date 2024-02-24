Villagers can attend event to trace roots back to Revolutionary War

The United States stands on the eve of a grand anniversary – the 250th birthday of the USA in 2026. Would you like to find one of your very own Revolutionary War ancestors who helped us gain our country’s independence?

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR Lineage Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Belvedere Library.

DAR volunteers willbe ready to help those attending the event become a member of the chapter. If available, bring a laptop.

If you have any questions, contact pucpuggydarinfo@gmail.com.