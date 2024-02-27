79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
type here...

Golf is no longer a priority in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A number of frost events, six inches of rain in January and February, and cold cloudy days have really hurt the greens this year. Until the weather warms up we are stuck with the problems that the weather has created. There is grass that is more frost resistant, Palmer’s Laurel Valley has it, so does Riley Grove, so does Southern Oaks but there are still weather events that have caused the grass to be frostbitten. Changing the grass to be more drought tolerant and cold resistant means spending money for the golfing future. Havana’s grass should have been replaced years ago. It’s not the pros fault, but sadly going from one of the best to one of the worst is all a function of resources or the lack of resources.
Sadly, golf is not the priority it once was in The Villages.

Ron Griffin
Village of Hadley

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How does unlicensed Guatemalan keep getting behind the wheel?

A Village of Pennecamp resident would like to know how an unlicensed Guatemalan keeps getting behind the wheel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The log in one’s eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident takes issue with a resident critical of another resident’s Letters to the Editor.

Is this the best we’ve got?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor looks at the leading presidential candidates and wonders if this is the best America has to offer.

Very slow hot water in Village of Monarch Grove

A Village of Monarch Grove resident is worried about getting hot water for his shower. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan

A Village of Poinciana resident contends that Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos