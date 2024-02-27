Golf is no longer a priority in The Villages

To the Editor:

A number of frost events, six inches of rain in January and February, and cold cloudy days have really hurt the greens this year. Until the weather warms up we are stuck with the problems that the weather has created. There is grass that is more frost resistant, Palmer’s Laurel Valley has it, so does Riley Grove, so does Southern Oaks but there are still weather events that have caused the grass to be frostbitten. Changing the grass to be more drought tolerant and cold resistant means spending money for the golfing future. Havana’s grass should have been replaced years ago. It’s not the pros fault, but sadly going from one of the best to one of the worst is all a function of resources or the lack of resources.

Sadly, golf is not the priority it once was in The Villages.

Ron Griffin

Village of Hadley