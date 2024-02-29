Eugene Joseph Talarek, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024, in The Villages.

Eugene was born in Hammond, Indiana to Joseph & Elinore Talarek on July 19, 1932. He graduated from Hammond Technical Vocational High School. He was married to his wife, Norma Talarek, for 49 years at the time of her passing in 2012. He worked as a sales engineer for General Electric and Siemens Power for over 30 years and was also a licensed realtor. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronic Technician where he was awarded Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He was a proud member of the American Legion Memorial Post in Lady Lake. He was an avid World War II historian, and enjoyed many hobbies including photography, post cards, reading, and appreciated a wide variety music.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Elinore Talarek and his beloved wife, Norma Talarek. He is survived by his daughters, Karen (Matt) Petit of San Antonio, FL, Kathryn (Dave) Bowling of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Rachel Petit, Nicholas, Nathan, and Hayden Bowling; brother, Raymond Talarek of Lowell, IN; sister, Carol Richardson of San Diego, CA.

Service and interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery at a future date to be determined.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living and Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.