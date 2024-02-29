68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 29, 2024
type here...

Eugene Joseph Talarek

By Staff Report
Eugene Joseph Talarek
Eugene Joseph Talarek

Eugene Joseph Talarek, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024, in The Villages.

Eugene was born in Hammond, Indiana to Joseph & Elinore Talarek on July 19, 1932. He graduated from Hammond Technical Vocational High School. He was married to his wife, Norma Talarek, for 49 years at the time of her passing in 2012. He worked as a sales engineer for General Electric and Siemens Power for over 30 years and was also a licensed realtor. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronic Technician where he was awarded Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He was a proud member of the American Legion Memorial Post in Lady Lake. He was an avid World War II historian, and enjoyed many hobbies including photography, post cards, reading, and appreciated a wide variety music.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Elinore Talarek and his beloved wife, Norma Talarek. He is survived by his daughters, Karen (Matt) Petit of San Antonio, FL, Kathryn (Dave) Bowling of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Rachel Petit, Nicholas, Nathan, and Hayden Bowling; brother, Raymond Talarek of Lowell, IN; sister, Carol Richardson of San Diego, CA.

Service and interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery at a future date to be determined.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living and Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ocala National Golf Course has escaped the wrath of El Nino

A Village of Marsh Bend resident reports that he played at Ocala National Golf Course this week and that course has appeared to have escaped the ravages of El Nino, suffered at the courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poker player who stirred up trouble was a renter who is now gone

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls for the restoration of poker games, since the poker player who originally stirred up trouble was a renter who is now gone.

Greens fees should be dropped to half price until conditions improve

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident proposes cutting greens fees to half price until conditions improve at golf courses in The Villages.

The Villages is unwilling or unable to care for golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests that The Villages is “unwilling or unable to care for golf courses.”

Give the pet owners a little credit here

A Village of Glenbrook resident comments on a recent news story about dog waste being deposited in a trash receptacle near a tee box at a golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos