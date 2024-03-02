69.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Villager living in $2.6 million house will get to travel internationally while on probation

By Staff Report
Jill Alllison Vernon

A Villager living in a $2.6 million house who refused to provide a breath sample has won a break in a drunk driving case and will get to travel internationally while on probation.

Jill Allison Vernon, 56, entered a plea of no contest on Feb. 20 to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months, but the judge noted that Vernon will be allowed to travel out of the country for multiple trips during her probationary status. Vernon was also ordered to perform 25 hours of community service, but may “buy out” of that service at the rate of $10 per hour. Court records indicated a stipulation that alcohol was a contributing factor in her case and Vernon may not possess or consume alcohol during her probationary status.

Vernon, who lives at 3706 Conservation Trail in a four-bedroom home that overlooks the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve, was driving a white sport utility vehicle at about 10 p.m. Oct. 7 when she was leaving the parking lot of Legends Cafe on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She made a left turn out of the parking lot, violating a right turn only sign.

During a traffic stop, the police officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from Vernon. She admitted she had consumed two to three drinks with dinner. When she exited the vehicle, she “stumbled and used the car for support.”

She initially refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but then agreed to perform them. Her poor performance led the officer to conclude she had been driving impaired. She refused to provide a breath sample.

