78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

The eagle has landed in The Villages

By Staff Report

This American bald eagle mother was returning to her nest full of young eaglets after surveying The Villages from above. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!

The eagle has landed in The Villages
The eagle has landed in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident warns It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition.

Bad behavior with dog waste in Village of Chatham

A Village of Chatham resident reports bad behavior when it comes to disposal of dog waste. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poker can be good for your mental health!

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads for the restoration of the Texas Hold’em games. He contends poker is good for mental health.

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos