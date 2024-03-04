The eagle has landed in The Villages

This American bald eagle mother was returning to her nest full of young eaglets after surveying The Villages from above. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This American bald eagle mother was returning to her nest full of young eaglets after surveying The Villages from above. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.