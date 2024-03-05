Ohio snowbird offers his take on golf course conditions

To the Editor:

I have been traveling to The Villages for a few years now, as a visitor and mostly in January. I’ve been fortunate to have played several of The Villages’ championship courses. For the most part the courses have nice layouts and are fun to play.

However, the condition of the courses leaves a lot to be desired. To give some context I am an avid golfer, a single-digit handicap, and get the opportunity to play some pretty nice courses. My biggest issue with the courses in The Villages are the greens.

Overall, they’re brutal – slow and bumpy. They’re so slow and bumpy, it’s nearly impossible to putt the ball all the way to the hole. You have to hit it so hard that it’s difficult to keep a putt on line. Even if you can hit it hard enough and hit it on the intended line, the bumpy surfaces are certain to bounce the ball off the line. A few of the courses have newer putting surfaces with better greens grasses, and those greens are actually pretty good (i.e. Tierra del Sol). However, the general disrepair of course conditions severely distracts from the enjoyment of playing them. And it’s not just the greens. For whatever reason, some of the courses just don’t seem to be able to grow grass in the fairways or the rough.

Not to mention that, as a visitor, I am paying ~$85 per round. Given the generally poor condition of the courses they’re just not worth the money. (That said, it is golf in Florida in January – it’s expensive everywhere). On a positive note, I do need to say that the staff working in the course pro shops have been very nice and helpful. However, for a potential future Villager and a self-described “golf nut,” the golf courses are currently more of a detraction than an attraction. I am very hopeful that there is a concerted effort (a specific plan with dollars attached) to quickly improve the conditions of the “championship” courses in The Villages. (Note: start first with replacing the poor greens with new, better surfaces). Otherwise, fans of the game of golf may need to look elsewhere for better playing conditions.

Patrick Norris

Ohio resident