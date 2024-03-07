$30,000 worth of giveaways to be offered at opening of PGA Tour Superstore

An opening date has been announced for the new PGA Tour Superstore at Lady Lake Commons.

The new store is set to open its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

There will be $30,000 in giveaways for the first guests in line, including drivers and iron sets and putters, as well as range finders and other tech gear, apparel, footwear, lessons and more.

The store passed its final inspection this week, according to officials in Lady Lake. There is still interior work taking place.

The building was originally occupied by EarthFare which closed its doors in 2022.