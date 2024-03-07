73.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 7, 2024
$30,000 worth of giveaways to be offered at opening of PGA Tour Superstore

By Staff Report

An opening date has been announced for the new PGA Tour Superstore at Lady Lake Commons.

The new store is set to open its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

PGA Tour Superstore at Lady Lake Commons
The new PGA Tour Superstore at Lady Lake Commons in set to open in April.

There will be $30,000 in giveaways for the first guests in line, including drivers and iron sets and putters, as well as range finders and other tech gear, apparel, footwear, lessons and more.

The store passed its final inspection this week, according to officials in Lady Lake. There is still interior work taking place.

The building was originally occupied by EarthFare which closed its doors in 2022.

