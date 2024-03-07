Starter shack staffer hearing lots of complaints about golf courses

Villager Dale Martin works at the starter shack at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course, which is located south of State Road 44.

“I get asked daily about the condition of the golf courses,” said Martin, who is also an avid golfer.

Martin is also an elected supervisor in Community Development District 12. Therefore, he has concerns about the broader implications of the condition of the golf courses in The Villages.

He brought some of those concerns to the table at Thursday’s CDD 12 Board of Supervisors meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

“I play a lot of golf. I see problems south of 44. So do people I talk to,” Martin said.

The golf courses south of State Road 44 are still owned by the Developer. Martin said he is concerned about the day those courses are turned over by the Developer and they become the responsibility of the residents.

“What kind of shape are they going to be in?” Martin asked.

While that’s not a matter under the District’s purview at this moment, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said there is concern about courses located between County Road 466 and County Road 466A, which are under the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Those courses had not yet been scheduled for a total renovation, which has been the case for older courses north of County Road 466 and fall under the Amenity Authority Committee.

Duckett noted that the AAC received an extensive report on the golf courses at its meeting earlier this week. She said PWAC will receive a similar report when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.