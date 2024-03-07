73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 7, 2024
type here...

Starter shack staffer hearing lots of complaints about golf courses

By Meta Minton
Dale Martin
Dale Martin

Villager Dale Martin works at the starter shack at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course, which is located south of State Road 44.

“I get asked daily about the condition of the golf courses,” said Martin, who is also an avid golfer.

Martin is also an elected supervisor in Community Development District 12. Therefore, he has concerns about the broader implications of the condition of the golf courses in The Villages.

He brought some of those concerns to the table at Thursday’s CDD 12 Board of Supervisors meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

“I play a lot of golf. I see problems south of 44. So do people I talk to,” Martin said.

The golf courses south of State Road 44 are still owned by the Developer. Martin said he is concerned about the day those courses are turned over by the Developer and they become the responsibility of the residents.

“What kind of shape are they going to be in?” Martin asked.

While that’s not a matter under the District’s purview at this moment, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said there is concern about courses located between County Road 466 and County Road 466A, which are under the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Those courses had not yet been scheduled for a total renovation, which has been the case for older courses north of County Road 466 and fall under the Amenity Authority Committee.

Duckett noted that the AAC received an extensive report on the golf courses at its meeting earlier this week. She said PWAC will receive a similar report when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if property values in The Villages will sink along with the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

A reader from Bridgeport at Lake Sumter takes on the thorny topics of sufficient wealth to live in The Villages, as well as adult children living here and alcohol consumption. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golfers have a responsibility to help care for the courses

A Village of Marsh View resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends golfers have a responsibility to help keep the courses in good shape.

Photos