Dead couple’s abandoned home in The Villages now facing $50,000 in fines

An abandoned home in The Villages is now facing $50,000 in fines and there appears to be no resolution in sight.

The home is located at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo. The home is not in compliance because a junk car remains in the driveway.

The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. They are deceased. The property, which falls under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal, continues to run up $50 daily fines for the car, that is obviously inoperable and hasn’t been moved in years.

The matter was back before Community Development District 2 supervisors when they met Friday at Savannah Center.

“It is a disgrace. It is an abandoned property,” said Supervisor Jim Conti. “And if your home next door is up for sale, what do you tell a buyer? ‘Oh, The Villages is fining them.”

The hope has been that the home will eventually sell and CDD 2 could collect its money at the time of the sale.

CDD 2 is paying to cut the grass and has the authority to pressure wash the home as needed.