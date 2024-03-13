79.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By Staff Report
March 19, 1934 – March 1, 2024

It is with heavy hearts, yet with joyous expectation, that we announce Lawrence Phillip Conrad (89) was called home to the Lord on March 1, 2024.

Larry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 19, 1934 to Harry & Madeline Conrad. After high school Larry served in and is a Veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. After his discharge he married Dolores Gilzmer on May 3, 1958. He then worked 30 years as Machine Operations Supervisor at Milprint Inc. Shortly after retirement he and his wife Dolores moved to Lady Lake. FL. in 1997.

He will always be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a “car guy” and an avid golfer. He had a great passion for anything automobiles, motorcycles and motorsport racing.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl, Lady Lake, Florida; son Paul Conrad, Franklin, Wisconsin; daughter Julie Domanico, Ocala, Florida; three grandchildren, Andrei Conrad, Elena Conrad, Daniel Winter; and one great- grandchild Aubrey Conrad.

A Funeral Service for Lawrence will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2024 at 10:00am at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Buffalo Ridge, The Villages, Florida. Interment of ashes with Military Color Guard will be at Florida National Cemetery (Bushnell) at 1:30pm following the service.

