Thursday, March 14, 2024
Chula Vista Executive Golf Course to close for extensive renovation

By Staff Report

The Chula Vista Golf Course will close as of Monday, March 18 for an extensive renovation.

The work is part of a $1.4 million effort to renovate both the Chula Vista course and the Amberwood Executive Course. The projects are being funded through the Amenity Authority Committee. The contract has been awarded to Landirr Inc.

The work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the courses.

For any further information on this project, contact District’s Executive Golf Maintenance at (352) 674-1885 or executivegolfmaintenance@districtgov.org

