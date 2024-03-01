80 F
Friday, March 1, 2024
AAC to consider $1.4 million upgrade for two executive golf courses

By Staff Report

The Amenity Authority Committee will consider a $1.4 million upgrade for two executive golf courses in The Villages, including one that a resident claims has been attacked by pocket gophers.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center and will consider bids for work at the Chula Vista Executive Golf Course and the Amberwood Executive Golf Course.

The low bidder, for the $1.4 million renovation for the two courses, is Landirr Inc. The work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the courses.

Michael Scotto provided this photo of the pocket gopher attack at Amberwood Executive Golf Course
Michael Scotto provided this photo of the pocket gopher attack at Amberwood Executive Golf Course.

A resident recently complained that the Amberwood course has been attacked by pocket gophers.

The AAC had budgeted $1.9 million for the renovation work at the two golf courses, so the low bid will represent a savings of about $500,000.

