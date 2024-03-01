AAC to consider $1.4 million upgrade for two executive golf courses

The Amenity Authority Committee will consider a $1.4 million upgrade for two executive golf courses in The Villages, including one that a resident claims has been attacked by pocket gophers.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center and will consider bids for work at the Chula Vista Executive Golf Course and the Amberwood Executive Golf Course.

The low bidder, for the $1.4 million renovation for the two courses, is Landirr Inc. The work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the courses.

A resident recently complained that the Amberwood course has been attacked by pocket gophers.

The AAC had budgeted $1.9 million for the renovation work at the two golf courses, so the low bid will represent a savings of about $500,000.