Robert Steven Zust

October 2, 1953 – March 8, 2024

Rob Zust, age 70, a resident of The Villages, FL, unexpectedly passed away on March 8, 2024, doing what he loved — playing golf.

Born on October 2, 1953, to Joanne (Nordaker) and Bob Zust, Rob grew up in Des Moines, IA, graduating from East High School. As an offensive left tackle at Minnesota State Mankato, he showcased his strength and determination early in life.

His longtime career as an insurance adjuster led him to Minnesota and it was there that fate brought him to Mary Beth, who became the love of his life. His journey with Mary Beth was marked by love, laughter, and a bond that grew stronger with each passing year.

For 32 wonderful years, Rob dedicated his summer weekends to his cherished cabin in Hayward, WI. Summers in Hayward were a source of immeasurable happiness for Rob, as he created lifelong friendships that felt like family.

In 2019, Rob’s retirement dreams materialized when they moved to The Villages, FL, where he effortlessly forged close friendships and immersed himself in the golf community—even achieving the pinnacle hole-in-one.

A devoted family man, Rob was the best father to his kids and Papa to his five grandchildren, who fondly counted out his impressive collection of 114 golf shirts. Known for his signature moves of bringing donuts and filling up Christmas stockings, he leaves behind a legacy of love and happiness.

Rob approached life with a quiet strength, earning the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Often described as a gentle giant, he was a man of few words, yet it was complemented by his ability to find joy and humor in life’s simple pleasures.

Rob is preceded in death by his mother Joanne Zust, in-laws Bill and Char Henderson, brothers-in-law Jack Henderson and Jerry Stariha, nephew Robbie Zust and beloved dogs Scarlet and Beatrice.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Beth, daughter Jennifer (Steve) Johnson of Brookfield, WI, son Scotty (Julie) Anderson of Louisville, KY, step-daughter Jordan (Damien) Paul of Colorado Springs, CO, father Bob Zust of Des Moines, IA, sister Ronda (Rick) Stones of Lenexa, KS, brother Joel (Cathy) Zust of Des Moines, IA, sisters-in-law Gaye Stariha, Pam (Pete) Haas, Ann (Mike) Amlin, Gerri Henderson, brother-in-law Mike (Linda) Henderson, cherished grandchildren Nora, Bailey, Hanna, Owen, Liam and sweetest rescue dog Lorna Doone.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The SeaBreeze Recreation Center in The Villages on Saturday, March 30th, from 3-6 pm. Friends and family are invited to come together to share memories, support one another, and celebrate the life of a remarkable man who touched the hearts of many.

May his memory live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.