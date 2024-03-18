70.6 F
Monday, March 18, 2024
By Staff Report
December 25, 1946 – March 11, 2024

The family of Jeffrey Robert Blom of Summerfield, Florida, is sad to announce his passing on March 11, 2024, at home with his wife Lucille. He was 77.

Jeff was born in Queens, NY on December 25, 1946, to John and Mildred (Ferjanec) Blom. After graduating from Walt Whitman High School in Huntington, NY, he served four years in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1970. Afterwards, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the State University of NY at Farmingdale. In 1985, he married the former Lucille Abate. He pursued a career in the Aerospace/Electronics industry which spanned more than 30 years, before retiring to Florida in 2004.

Jeff was a licensed amateur radio operator. During his retirement, he enjoyed water volleyball, square dancing, billiards, photography, anything to do with computers, and racing model sailboats. He also volunteered at Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School. He loved all types of music, but Baroque was his favorite.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother John, and his brother-in-law Brian Heslin. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille, brother James (Lorraine), and sister Barbara Heslin, as well as six nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 5946 SE Robinson Rd., Belleview, FL, on March 20, 2024 from 3-5 PM. Interment will be on March 21 at 10:30 AM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County FL or a charity of your choice.

