Villager who violated no contact order arrested after trying to flee from deputy

A Villager who violated a no contact order was arrested after trying to flee from law enforcement.

Brian Elmer Braun, 56, was spotted driving a purple Dodge Challenger at about 6 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Mallory Square, where he was arrested last year after an altercation with a woman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant had been issued for Braun’s arrested after he failed to appear in court in the domestic battery case.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop of the Dodge Challenger, but Braun was evasive about his identity and claimed his name was, “Steve.” A woman in the car with him was later determined to be the woman involved in last year’s altercation which led to Braun’s arrest. A judge had issued a no contact order in the case.

When the deputy figured out Braun’s identity, the Illinois native attempt to flee on foot. The deputy gave chase, caught Braun by his right arm and took him to the ground. A second deputy soon arrived on the scene and Braun was placed in handcuffs.

Braun’s was also found to have a suspended license.

He was arrested on charges of contempt of court, driving while license suspended, providing false information to a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.