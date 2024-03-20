72.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Trio nabbed after pumping $2,300 worth of fuel into trucks with stolen credit card

By Staff Report
Three men from Tampa were nabbed after pumping $2,300 worth of fuel into trucks with a stolen credit card.

The three men were arrested Monday after using a stolen fleet card to pump fuel into two tractor trailer trucks using the stolen credit card at Love’s Travel Stop in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A clerk at the travel stop told a deputy that the trio had been at the pumps early that morning and had returned to refuel again that night. The credit card they were using was stolen from a trucking company in New Port Richey. When a company representative realized what was happening, the card was disabled. The men began to try to use other credit cards, also believed to have been stolen.

Arrested on charges of theft were 54-year-old Hector Monteagudo Valdes, 36-year-old Eduardo Reyes Zamora and 32-year-old Adrian Prado Espinosa. All three were booked on theft charges at the Sumter County Detention Center and later released after posting bond.

