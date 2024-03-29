65.9 F
The Villages
Friday, March 29, 2024
Governor signs legislation to increase wine purchasing options in Florida

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed HB 583, which allows for the purchase and sale of wine in glass containers up to 15 liters.

“In Florida, we are always looking for ways to reduce regulation and improve our residents’ quality of life,” said DeSantis. “If Floridians can purchase a large bottle of wine online from another state, they should be able to buy one from their local wine or grocery store.”

Under current Florida law, wine distributors and manufacturers are allowed to sell wine to other distributors and manufacturers in containers of any size, but everyday Floridians are prohibited from purchasing any wine in a container larger than one gallon. HB 583 increases the legal size of a bottle of wine available for purchase to 15 liters, which is almost four gallons.

Under the new law, wine will be allowed for purchase in many commonly used sizes, including:

  • Methuselah (6 liters)
  • Salmanazar (9 liters)
  • Balthazar (12 liters)
  • Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters)

