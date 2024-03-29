65.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Karen’s explanation raises more questions

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Karen,
I understand what it is you’re trying to convey, but your explanation raises some questions. You stated that only flags found to be offensive should be banned. Well who gets to decide what’s offensive and what’s not? Secondly, is it limited to flags or are you suggesting T-shirts, and bumper stickers as well? Lastly, are you referring to flags only political in nature or could it include sports teams or flags from other states? Do you see where I’m going with this? Now clearly I realize that you’re referring to political flags but it can easily segue into those other listed.

Joe Broziac
Summerfield

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Buyer beware of Donald Trump’s Bible sales

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident warns that the Bibles being sold by former President Trump may be shoddy.

The world knew we had a strong leader in Trump

A Village of Fernandina resident looks back on the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Neglect of golf course maintenance now costing us millions of dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that neglect of golf course maintenance is now costing residents millions of dollars.

Karen says her intent has been misinterpreted

A Village of Belle Aire resident who stirred quite a discussion with a previous Letter to the Editor, follows up to say that her intent was misinterpreted.

Our amenities are being used by families with kids

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident says she is not happy about families with kids using amenities paid for by residents.

Photos