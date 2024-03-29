Karen’s explanation raises more questions

To the Editor:

Karen,

I understand what it is you’re trying to convey, but your explanation raises some questions. You stated that only flags found to be offensive should be banned. Well who gets to decide what’s offensive and what’s not? Secondly, is it limited to flags or are you suggesting T-shirts, and bumper stickers as well? Lastly, are you referring to flags only political in nature or could it include sports teams or flags from other states? Do you see where I’m going with this? Now clearly I realize that you’re referring to political flags but it can easily segue into those other listed.

Joe Broziac

Summerfield