66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 28, 2024
type here...

Karen says her intent has been misinterpreted

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In regard to the letter from Shirley Townsend Dolan:
It was never my intent to suggest that there be a ban on all flags flown in The Villages, be they from the military, a university, a sports team, celebrating a holiday, celebrating your nationality, or even political.
I intended to open the eyes of those who fly flags that are meant only to irritate and anger others. The Villages professes to be “America’s Friendliest Home Town”, yet when people see flags with obscenities or Nazi signs flying, these symbolize anything but friendliness. They are hostile and serve no purpose other than to offend.
You should be proud of your father’s service and flying your flag in his honor. It is the right thing to do.

Karen Hoerauf
Village of Belle Aire

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Neglect of golf course maintenance now costing us millions of dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that neglect of golf course maintenance is now costing residents millions of dollars.

Our amenities are being used by families with kids

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident says she is not happy about families with kids using amenities paid for by residents.

Finally allocating funds to the golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident said he is happy that more money is being allocated to the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is unfit for any office

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details why he thinks former President Trump is unfit to hold any office.

I don’t think the original Developer saw this coming

A resident of the Village of St. Charles offers his thoughts on deed compliance and the original Developer of The Villages.

Photos