Karen says her intent has been misinterpreted

To the Editor:

In regard to the letter from Shirley Townsend Dolan:

It was never my intent to suggest that there be a ban on all flags flown in The Villages, be they from the military, a university, a sports team, celebrating a holiday, celebrating your nationality, or even political.

I intended to open the eyes of those who fly flags that are meant only to irritate and anger others. The Villages professes to be “America’s Friendliest Home Town”, yet when people see flags with obscenities or Nazi signs flying, these symbolize anything but friendliness. They are hostile and serve no purpose other than to offend.

You should be proud of your father’s service and flying your flag in his honor. It is the right thing to do.

Karen Hoerauf

Village of Belle Aire