Kimberly Barblock may be new to golf, but she certainly has a sense of humor.

“In my second time out on the course after Golf Academy for New Golfers, I got a hole-in-one … into the WRONG hole!” Barblock said.

This “amazing” feat occurred at the Marsh View Pitch & Putt.

Barblock and her husband moved to to the Village of Citrus Grove in November and are here seasonally.

