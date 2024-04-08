78.2 F
Monday, April 8, 2024
Alligator keeps a close eye on the golfers in The Villages

By Staff Report

Villager Jane Young shared this photo of a large alligator taken on the Pensacola Golf Course at Bonifay.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

