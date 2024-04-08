Alligator keeps a close eye on the golfers in The Villages

Villager Jane Young shared this photo of a large alligator taken on the Pensacola Golf Course at Bonifay.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
