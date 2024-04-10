Former Villager shocked at deterioration of golf courses

To the Editor:

I recently visited The Villages and after living there for 18 years. I could not believe how some championship courses had such poor playing surfaces. It is very clear that maintenance has been lacking in so many ways. I played at Havana in late February and it was an absolute disgrace. left after nine holes and reported in the pro shop that they should not be open but the usual robotic reply’s and the manager not available!

Nancy, Glenview, Tierra Del Sol and Southern Oaks were fine, so why are other courses so bad?

Jim Hamilton

former resident