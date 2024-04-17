Homeless man with history of strange behavior caught trespassing

A homeless man with a history of strange behavior has been arrested on a trespassing charge.

Joseph Brock Liddle, 33, was spotted Monday walking in a wooded area from which he has been previously banned, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He claimed he was taking a “shortcut.”

He was arrested on charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail.

He was taken into custody in 2023 after he painted his face black and was caught peering in a car windows in the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites. He was also arrested in 2022 when he was caught with a stolen shopping cart.