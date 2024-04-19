Creekside Landing residents want additional lighting for safety

Creekside Landing residents want additional lighting for what they see as a safety issue.

Sherry Soper acted as spokesperson for a large contingent of Creekside Landing residents who appeared Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The Wisconsin snowbird said she and fellow residents enjoy visiting Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

“We all bought there so we could walk down and hear the music,” Soper said.

However, when they are walking home it’s quite dark.

Sandra Joseph goes to mass early and walks a dog late at night.

“We have to do something,” she said. “Before something happens.”

The issue had been raised in 2019, but there was no progress because a homeowner objected to the installation of a street light because it would have been intrusive.

The board agreed to do a little historical research and revisit the issue at the May 17 board meeting.