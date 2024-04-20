Lack of understanding about customer’s need to change golf cart rental

To the Editor:

My golf cart broke down and the appointment for repair was not for a week. Since this is my only means of transportation, I walked to Spanish Springs Villages Golf Cars and rented a cart for a week which is their stated minimum time. Turned out my cart was repaired the next day.

I returned the rental cart a few days later and asked the salesman to consider a partial refund and was denied. I submitted a written request and received confirmation which stated someone would be in touch soon. This was over one week ago and no one has been in touch. Although I agreed to a one week rental, I was hoping the company would reconsider. I feel it’s very poor customer service to not even respond to my email.

Susan Wasmer

Chula Vista Villas