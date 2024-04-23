69 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
type here...

High school football standout who dreamed of playing in NFL lands in jail

By Staff Report
Craig Montrey Rucker
Craig Montrey Rucker

A high school football standout who dreamed of playing in the National Football League has been sentenced to eight days in jail.

Craig Montrey Rucker, 26, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466, was sentenced this past week to eight days in the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested Dec. 14 while driving a red Mazda on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. During a traffic stop in the parking lot at Stavros Pizza, the police officer who initiated the traffic stop learned that Rucker’s driver’s license had been suspended for five years and he has been classified as a habitual offender. He had two previous arrests for driving while license suspended in Lake County and one in Georgia.

Rucker played high school football at Edgewater, in Volusia County. His impressive high school performance led him to Mars Hill University, a private college in Asheville, N.C., where he was a wide receiver.

At 5 feet 7 inches tall, some thought Rucker was too short for football. But he played his way into the record books at Mars Hill University and had dreams of playing in the NFL as he discussed in a 2019 interview.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support

An official with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful for community support. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Serious top-down management failure in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident has been studying the golf course crisis in The Villages and has concluded there has been a serious top-down management failure.

Let them keep the fence!

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses support for a couple in The Villages fighting to keep a fence to keep out elements of the outside world.

There are truly wonderful people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident expresses thanks for a kind couple who did him a huge favor. He does not know them, but he is very grateful.

Thank You Marsha Shearer

A Village of Piedmont resident expresses his thanks to Marsha Shearer for information in her recent Opinion piece. But we sense a little sarcasm.

Photos