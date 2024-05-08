Jane Trinkle

Jane Trinkle, 101 of The Villages passed away at home on May 2, 2024. Jane was born in New York City, NY, the daughter of John and Anna Marie Gaeta. Jane moved to Bradenton, Florida from Valley Stream, NY with her husband Fred in 1987 and then moved to The Villages, in 2004.

Jane is predeceased in death by her husband Fred, her sister Jean, her daughters Barbara Hamilton and Joyce Trinkle.

She worked for Chase Manhattan Bank, Kings Features Syndicate, The Journal American, Macy’s Department Store, and The New York Yellow Book.

Her hobbies were singing, painting, playing the ukulele, and traveling with friends. Her clubs were Girl Scouts, Lions Club, Foreign and Independent Films, and Four Score and More. She loved riding her golf cart in The Villages and enjoyed family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters Pam Falkenstein and Denise Verity, and son Fred Trinkle. Grandchildren Charles and Anthony Basile, William and Katherine Hamilton, Robert and Gavin Verity. Great grandchildren Brittney Becker, Madison Basile, Hanna Basile, Hunter Basile, Mackenzie Stephens and Kaylee Verity. Great Great Grandchildren Austin and McKenna Becker.