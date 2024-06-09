Villager must register as sex offender after caught with child porn

A Villager must register as a sex offender after he was caught with child pornography.

Timothy Alan Burke, 65, of the Village of Dunedin, entered a plea of no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a single charge of possession of child pornography. The New Jersey native must register as a sex offender, has been placed on probation for three years, must complete a sex offender treatment program, can only have supervised contact with minor children and cannot possess a phone, computer, tablet or gaming system with internet capability.

The search warrant was executed at 7 a.m. Jan. 10 at his home at 1171 Badger St. Detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force received information that an individual residing at this address was uploading child pornography. Burke has owned the home since 2015. The image uploaded appeared to be a child under the age of 10. After an extensive investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain the search warrant, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of his computer turned up an image which depicted two children under the age of 10 engaged in sexual activity with each other.