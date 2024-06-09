96.3 F
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Villager who refused to give urine sample wins break in DUI case

By Staff Report
Dawn Marie DuPont

A Villager who refused to provide law enforcement with a urine sample won a break in a case in which she was originally charged with driving under the influence.

Dawn Marie DuPont, 59, of the Village of Rio Grande, offered a no plea of no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 25 hours of community service.

DuPont was driving a white Ford Explorer when she was involved in a two-car crash at about 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at Lake Deaton Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The other driver told deputies he thought DuPont appeared to be impaired.

When a deputy spoke to DuPont she was “irritable” and “hyperactive.” The Massachusetts native ndicated she had taken a “pill,” but changed her statement with regard to the dosage. She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .000 blood alcohol content. She refused to provide a urine sample.

