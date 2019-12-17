Congressman Webster votes against massive $1.4 trillion budget deal

Congressman Daniel Webster on Tuesday voted against a $1.4 trillion budget deal because it “massively expanded spending.”

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, voted against the deal. It enjoyed overwhelming support in the U.S. House of Representatives and now moves on to the U.S. Senate.

“I am frustrated Congress continuously embraces the Washington presumption that nothing in the budget can be cut in order to fund priorities without increasing the deficit,” Webster said.

The deal will help avert a government shutdown.

“Borrowing trillions to spend today is effectively a tax on our children and grandchildren tomorrow. I remain committed to working hard on behalf of Florida’s hardworking taxpayers and families to advance common-sense reforms and principled policy and budgets that get our fiscal house in order,” Webster said.