Villages Masons deliver early Christmas present to local elementary school

The Villages Masons recently made a special Christmas delivery to the principal of Villages Elementary at Lady Lake.

Worshipful Master Richard Koenig and Past Master Tom Papin delivered a $1,000 check to Principal David Bordenkircher to assist the school with educational programming. The Masons made the decision to help the A-rated school where 82 percent of the students come from low-income families.

The Villages Masons are known for doing charitable work, raising more than $5,000 annually for good causes. The organization also makes it a point to support efforts that serve children.