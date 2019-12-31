Woman arrested after brawl with fellow customer at store in The Villages

A woman was arrested after a brawl with a fellow customer at a store in The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer was flagged down at about 4 p.m. Saturday while on patrol at Rolling Acres Plaza. The person who flagged down the officer said she had witnessed an attack on a customer inside TJ Maxx. The witness pointed to 56-year-old Lisa Bufkin of St. Cloud who was walking on the sidewalk.

The woman who had been struck by Bufkin said the Ohio native had tried to intervene in an argument taking place inside the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The presence of a 9-year-old child apparently elevated the argument and the women reportedly disagreed about whether it was proper to argue and shout in front of the child.

That is when Bufkin “punched the victim in the left arm with a closed fist,” the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.