Rose Marie O’Gara Bell, 94, born 8/1/1925 in Shamokin, PA passed away on January 1, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice.

An 18-year resident of The Villages Rose leaves James (Jim) her devoted husband of 71 years, plus six loving children: Joanne, Maryrose, Jim, Joe, Chris, Barbara, and 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son John.

Rose received her R.N. (Cadet Nurse Corps) from Johns Hopkins in 1947. She worked at the VA Hospital in Asheville, NC (where she met her husband), then as a pediatric nurse and volunteer with the Red Cross. Rose was an avid high average WIBC bowler, traveled to numerous state and national tournaments and won many medals in the Senior Games.

In her spare time Rose loved baking birthday, holiday & wedding cakes and submitted award winning recipes to various publications. Rose enjoyed many hobbies – especially ceramics, miniatures and porcelain dolls. She and Jim loved ballroom dance and were active participants in many clubs. She was a parishioner at St. Timothy’s and was a Lady Grand Cross, Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

Forever young at heart, her rain dance and Easter egg trees will long be remembered. “The world is by far a poorer place with her passing but the world to which she has gone is richer for her arrival.”

A Visitation will be held at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cornerstone Hospice, who provided loving care and comfort to Rose and her family in her final days.