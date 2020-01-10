License plate seized from vehicle whose driver allowed insurance to lapse

A license plate was seized from a vehicle whose driver allowed the insurance to lapse.

Staci Sutton, 42, of Lady Lake, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Passat at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was caught on radar traveling 39 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone on Old Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Sutton’s driver’s license had been suspended and a seize tag order was in place. Sutton admitted she knew her driver’s license had been suspended due to a lapse of her insurance.

She was issued a citation ordering her to appear in Lake County Court on Jan. 22 to answer to a charge of driving while license suspended. She was issued a warning for speeding. Her license plate and driver’s license were seized. Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.