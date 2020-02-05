Man arrested in theft of haircut kit from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A man has been arrested in the theft of a haircut kit from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Richard Joseph Cederholm, 42, of Fruitland Park, entered the store Monday morning and attempted to leave with a Wahl Extreme haircutting kit as well as Gillette Fusion Gel and Bic Flex razors stuffed into the pockets of his pants, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Cederholm did not pay for the items and was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officer.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.