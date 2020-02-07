Construction of restroom at Shay Gate will begin later this month 

Construction of a restroom at the Shay Gate will begin later this month on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The work is scheduled to begin Feb. 18, after being delayed by a mixup in the permitting process. Lake County ultimately issued the permit for the work.

In October, the Amenity Authority Committee approved a bid for the work of $159,355 from Genesis Construction and Management Inc. The gate is located at the corner of Shay Boulevard and Griffin Road.

The project will be completed on or about May 5.

There should be no interruption in utility services to any of the nearby homes. The westerly outbound or exit lane of Shay Boulevard from the corner of Shay Boulevard and Tarrson Boulevard to Griffin Road will be closed while this work is completed. The easterly entry lane from Griffin Road will remain open. Detour signage and other means of directing traffic will be used to guide the flow of traffic safely through the neighborhood. In addition, the gate house will be closed during the construction.

If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at 753-4022.