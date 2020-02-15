Villages Public Safety administrative offices to close for Presidents’ Day

The Villages Public Safety Department’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in honor of Presidents’ Day.

The offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Those who need their smoke detector batteries changed and they are not beeping should call the office on Tuesday to be placed on the list. If they are beeping, call (352) 753-0550.

Smoke detector battery changes are not considered an emergency call. Villagers should be aware that there could be a delay due to the volume of emergency calls.