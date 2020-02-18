Hearing Loss Association to meet at Churchill Street Recreation Center

The Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida will be having its next meeting on Tuesday, March 3 at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.

The meeting will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Triple Crown room. The guest speaker will be Dr. Danielle Rosier, an audiologist with Professional Speech & Hearing Specialists in Ocala. She’ll talk about different types of hearing loss and how they are related to certain medical conditions, as well as the effect some medications have on our hearing health.

The Triple Crown room is looped for hearing assistance. Contact Jan Sharp at (352) 751-4532 or Muriel Raine at murhlaacntrfl@gmail.com for more information.