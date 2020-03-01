Cody’s owner announces change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages

Allen Musikantow, owner of the Cody’s restaurants in The Villages, has announced the retirement of his partner, John Demetriadis.

Demetriadis has long been a visible presence at the Cody’s locations in The Villages, which first opened at Lake Sumter Landing and then added restaurants at Brownwood and Mulberry Grove.

Heading the Cody’s Villages’ restaurants, as director of operations, will be Dean Turner.

“Mr. Turner has been a part of the Cody’s team for many years and will lead the operating team in its commitment to be the ‘spirit’ of The Villages,” Musikantow said in the announcement.

Musikantow has a long history of owning and operating restaurants. He is the founder of Apple American, the largest owner of Applebee’s Restaurants and has also owned and operated Up The Creek, Denny’s, Johnny Carino and Rio Bravo restaurants.

Musikantow said he believes Cody’s is a reflection of what makes The Villages the most desirable place to live for 55+ residents.

“The needs and desires of this special group of people are reflected in the Cody’s lifestyle of great food, relaxed atmosphere and the best entertainment,” he said.

Musikantow added that he is committed to “further expand Cody’s bond with The Villages by continued community service and by presenting to the residents a warm Villages experience.”