Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
Too many golf carts are speeding

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends too many golf carts are speeding on the multi-modal paths.
Letters to the Editor

It’s only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Too many golf carts are speeding

To the Editor:

I really believe the main reason golf cart paths are not as safe as they should be is because too many golf carts are going over the 20 mph speed limit. My wife and I go in our golf cart every day of the week, and we are passed by just about all carts that come up behind us, and our cart only goes 20 mph. It seems to me that the speed limit laws for golf carts are being overlooked for some reason. There is no possible reason that carts should be speeding, we are all retired and we all should not be in that much of a hurry. All of the carts that pass us are going at a speed of 25, 30 and 35 mph. Those speeds are much too high to drive a cart a a safe manner.
I would also mention that when a cart has to leave a tunnel, it is very dangerous when making a turn out of a tunnel, it is very hard to see who is coming either way.

Morrie Wayne
Village of Pennecamp

 

