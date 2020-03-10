Too many golf carts are speeding

To the Editor:

I really believe the main reason golf cart paths are not as safe as they should be is because too many golf carts are going over the 20 mph speed limit. My wife and I go in our golf cart every day of the week, and we are passed by just about all carts that come up behind us, and our cart only goes 20 mph. It seems to me that the speed limit laws for golf carts are being overlooked for some reason. There is no possible reason that carts should be speeding, we are all retired and we all should not be in that much of a hurry. All of the carts that pass us are going at a speed of 25, 30 and 35 mph. Those speeds are much too high to drive a cart a a safe manner.

I would also mention that when a cart has to leave a tunnel, it is very dangerous when making a turn out of a tunnel, it is very hard to see who is coming either way.

Morrie Wayne

Village of Pennecamp