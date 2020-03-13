Charter School closing among numerous cancellations in The Villages

The precautions in response to the Coronavirus have prompted numerous cancellations and postponements in The Villages.

The Sumter County School Board has announced that spring break has been extended through next week, March 16 through March 20, based on the recommendation of the Florida Department of Education. This includes The Villages Charter School, which is tentatively set to reopen on Monday, March 30. All extra-curricular activities are also canceled as is the Buffalo Adventures spring break camp.

In addition:

• The Villages Charter School turns 20 years old at the end of the 2019-20 school year, but due to concerns over the Coronavirus and after consultation with the Sumter County Health Department, the event has been postponed.

• The Filipino American Club decided to cancel its monthly meeting scheduled on Monday, March 16 held at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

• The Pittsburgh Three Rivers Club Thursday, March 19 Spring Fling sold-out event at Colony Cottage has been cancelled.

• The Sounds of the Legends Come Alive Dance Music/Night scheduled for March 21 is being postponed to May 16 at the Everglades Recreation Center. Already purchased tickets are transferable to that date.

• Rock’ N With Richie Karaoke is canceled and will resume at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Rohan Recreation Center.

• The True Crime Book Club’s special event scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday March 15 with J.T. Hunter, author of “A Monster of All Time, the story of the Gainesville Ripper, is being canceled and will be rescheduled for a future date.

• Sterling Heights Recreation Center Thursday Nite Bunco has been canceled for the rest of March. (March 19 and 26).

• The Villages Bead Club will not meet on Friday, March 20.

• The annual Louisiana Club Catfish Fry scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been postponed. The monthly Louisiana Club meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.

• The Massachusetts Baystaters’ St. Patrick’s party is canceled and will be celebrated at the April meeting.

• The Power over Polio meeting scheduled for March 20 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center has been canceled.

• The benefit Country Juke IV Dance scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at La Hacienda Recreation Center has been canceled. For those who have purchased tickets, call Jan at (352) 633-0119 for a refund or you may use your tickets for the show scheduled for Nov. 21.

• Singles Baby Boomers Club has canceled all events until further notice.

• The Baby Boomers Club meeting set for Saturday, March 14 at La Hacienda Rec Center has been canceled.

If you have a cancellation or postponement, share it with us at news@villages-news.com