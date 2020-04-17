type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Villages resident arrested after driving golf cart on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Meta Minton

Alfred Constant Mathieu

A Village of Winifred man was arrested after he was spotted driving a golf cart down U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Alfred Constant Mathieu, 52, who lives at 1790 Winthrop Terrace, was driving a green Yamaha golf cart in the wee hours Friday morning when he turned from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Morse Boulevard before being pulled over in the roundabout at El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy asked for Mathieu’s driver’s license, he instead offered his gate card. He claimed he was on his way home after working at Lowe’s Home Improvement. It appeared he had been drinking.

Mathieu initially refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and admitted he did not have a Florida’s driver’s license. He claimed he had a New Jersey driver’s license, but the deputy could not find a record of that driver’s license. Three unopened 100ml bottles of vodka were found in the golf cart’s trunk area.

Mathieu provided breath samples that registered .339 and .334 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Related Articles

News

Purple Heart recipient seeks forgiveness of fine over non-compliant driveway

A Villager who was the recipient of the Purple Heart lost his bid for relief from a $250 fine over his out-of-compliance driveway that has been at the center of a long-running battle.
Read more
News

Amenity fees paying for plenty of activity behind the scenes in The Villages

Residents who have been grumbling about the continued collection of amenity fees during closures caused by the Coronavirus pandemic might be surprised to learn what’s going on behind the scenes in The Villages.
Read more
News

Number of new COVID-19 cases in The Villages appearing to slow down

The number of new Coronavirus cases appears to have slowed in The Villages, with just one more being reported in the past day.
Read more

Top Story

News

Purple Heart recipient seeks forgiveness of fine over non-compliant driveway

A Villager who was the recipient of the Purple Heart lost his bid for relief from a $250 fine over his out-of-compliance driveway that has been at the center of a long-running battle.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Water Tower Reflection At Bonita Pass Golf Course

Check out this photo of The Villages water tower reflected in the water at Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Bob Deusenberry for...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is no way to Make America Great Again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that President Trump isn’t making America great again by leading the way in COVID-19 cases.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg police nab fugitive wanted for sexually battering 15-year-old girl

Leesburg police officers nabbed a Pinellas County fugitive recently who was wanted for sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Minnie Ruth Roberts

Minnie Roberts was a member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,778FansLike
3,427FollowersFollow
2,275FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
74.2 ° F
76 °
72 °
78 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment