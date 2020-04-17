Villages resident arrested after driving golf cart on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A Village of Winifred man was arrested after he was spotted driving a golf cart down U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Alfred Constant Mathieu, 52, who lives at 1790 Winthrop Terrace, was driving a green Yamaha golf cart in the wee hours Friday morning when he turned from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Morse Boulevard before being pulled over in the roundabout at El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy asked for Mathieu’s driver’s license, he instead offered his gate card. He claimed he was on his way home after working at Lowe’s Home Improvement. It appeared he had been drinking.

Mathieu initially refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and admitted he did not have a Florida’s driver’s license. He claimed he had a New Jersey driver’s license, but the deputy could not find a record of that driver’s license. Three unopened 100ml bottles of vodka were found in the golf cart’s trunk area.

Mathieu provided breath samples that registered .339 and .334 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.