Dead man’s home in The Villages in violation of deed compliance

A dead man’s home in The Villages has been determined to be in violation of deed compliance due to weeds and overgrown shrubbery.

A last-minute cleanup has been going on at the home at 1864 Dobbins Terrace in the Village of Mallory Square, which was purchased in 2013 by Robert Evans for $176,500. He is now deceased and a nephew in Los Angeles is attempting to get the property transferred into his name. The utilities are current, the property taxes have been paid and there appears to be a mortgage on the property.

A complaint was received by Community Standards on April 20 with regard to “overgrown grass, foliage and debris on the ground,” according to information presented Friday morning in a public hearing before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors. The violation was verified the following day and a deed restriction reminder was issued. Subsequent notices were sent by regular and certified mail.

By order of the CDD 6 board, the property must be brought into compliance within three days. If not, a $250 fine will be imposed, followed by additional fines of $250 each time the property is maintained by the District.