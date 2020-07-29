Firefighters tackle Village of Piedmont gas leak blamed on lightning strike

Marion County and Villages firefighters scrambled to a gas leak in The Villages on Tuesday night that was blamed on a lightning strike.

Firefighters were called to the incident in the 17000 block of SE Oak Leaf Terrace shortly before 6:30 p.m. A 911 caller reported to Marion County Fire Rescue that lightning had struck a flagpole and blown it out of the ground. The caller reported then seeing and smelling an active gas leak.

Marion County Fire Rescue Engine Company #10 arrived on scene minutes later, established command and completed an inspection of the Village of Piedmont residence. Firefighters evacuated the residence and advised incoming units – including an attack truck from The Villages Public Safety Department – of a gas line leak in two to three different spots.

Marion County Fire Rescue’s Special Operations Hazardous Materials Team arrived on scene and began investigating the leak. It was found to be a 3/4-inch feeder line with approximately 52 pounds per square inch of pressure, a report states.

Utilizing brass shovels, firefighters were able to dig out the location of the leak. The gas line was secured with a Timberline clamp until SECO Energy technicians arrived on scene to make repairs.