Five more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county surpasses 14,500 cases

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 14,500 cases of the deadly virus and Florida surpassed 576,000.

Three of the latest victims were from Lake County and the other two were residents of Marion County. There were described Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

80-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 24 and hadn’t traveled recently;

68-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 26;

82-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 30, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

49-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 31, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

91-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 14, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

A total of 2,639 cases have now been reported in The Villages and surrounding communities. Those include:

The Villages (483, increase of eight);

Leesburg (861, an increase of eight);

Wildwood (305, increase of four)

Summerfield (287);

Belleview (257, an increase of two);

Lady Lake (207, increase of one);

Fruitland Park (111);

Oxford (99); and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (29).

The tri-county area is reporting 14,527 cases – an increase of 121 from Sunday to Monday – among 6,272 men, 8,020 women, 56 non-residents and 179 people listed as unknown. There have been 245 deaths and 1,092 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,558 cases – an increase of 18 in 24 hours – among 761 men, 786 women, eight non-residents and three people listed as unknown. There have been 44 deaths and 191 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 252 cases – 132 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 29 staff members). Others have been identified in Coleman (143), Webster (72), Lake Panasoffkee (69), Center Hill (42) and Sumterville (29). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 341 cases among 245 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County is reporting 5,650 cases – an increase of 31 in 24 hours – among 2,619 men, 2,882 women, 34 non-residents and 115 people listed as unknown. There have been 86 deaths and 322 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,447 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (653), Eustis (475), Mount Dora (415), Groveland (398), Mascotte (188), Minneola (155), Sorrento (136), Umatilla (115), Montverde (85), Grand Island (57), Astatula (40), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (26), Astor (25), Paisley (24), Altoona (22), Okahumpka (15), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 7,319 cases – an increase of 72 overnight. Those are comprised of 2,892 men, 4,352 women, 14 non-residents and 61 people listed as unknown. There have been 115 deaths and 579 people treated in area hospitals.

Ocala continues to pace Marion County with 5,809 cases. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (229), Citra (146), Silver Springs (88), Ocklawaha (76), Reddick (68), Anthony (42), Weirsdale (40), Fort McCoy (24), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (9), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), McIntosh (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,361 cases have been reported among inmates (1,282) and staff members (80) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 576,094 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,678 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 570,024 are residents. There have been 9,674 deaths and 34,194 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 87 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 266 people requiring hospital care.