Driver not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.

Wilfredo Hernandez Nieves, 61, of Summerfield, was driving a white Ford pickup shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 just south of County Road 472 in Oxford when he was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check revealed his license had been suspended July 15.

The Puerto Rico native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a written warning for the seatbelt violation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.