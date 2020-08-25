It is with great sadness that the family of Edwin J. Ebmeyer III announces his passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, August, 23, 2020.

Those of you who knew Ed, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Eddie was born on April 23, 1963, in Holbrook, NY, to Ed and Barb (Wild) Ebmeyer.

In 1974 he moved with the family from Holbrook, NY, to Hancock, NY. He worked at his parent’s business, Rainbow Video, recommending movies and making many friends. He moved with his Mom to The Villages, FL, in 2004 and resided in the Village of Summerhill.

He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his indomitable spirit. Ed loved to sing and never lacked for singing companions. He was a 4th degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus at St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL. Ed was a member of Lake Miona Quilters, Day-Breaker Club, Spiritual Friendship Club, Special Friends Bowling and Breakaway Camp.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Ed. He is forever remembered by his mother, Barb, his siblings and their spouses Nan & Rich Christiano, Jo Wedden, Theresa & Vinnie Ierardi, Norm & Gin Ebmeyer, Tom & Chrissy Ebmeyer and Sue Malia & fiance Harry Johnson, Aunts, Uncles, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A life celebration will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Baldwin Brothers, 3990 E SR 44 Ste 105, Wildwood FL 34785, 352-205-4210

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Mark The Evangelist, 7801 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL, 34491.

In lieu of flowers the Ebmeyer family requests donations to be made to Lift Disability Network (Breakaway Program), PO Box 770607, Winter Garden, FL, 34777, or donate online at liftdisability.net donate.