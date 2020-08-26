Former Villager arrested in theft of guns from ex-boyfriend in Wildwood

A woman who previously lived in The Villages has been arrested in the theft of guns from her ex-boyfriend in Wildwood.

Melissa Mae Mullins, 54, has been living in the same home as her ex-boyfriend on Fourth Avenue in Wildwood. However, things had gotten so bad between them, the ex-boyfriend put an external padlock on the door to his bedroom.

The man found that the bedroom door had been forced open after screws had been removed from a latch and the hasp bent, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The wooden door frame was also broken.

The man reported that a .22-caliber rifle, .22-caliber handgun, .380-caliber handgun and .38 Special revolver, as well as $6,000 worth of collectible and rare coins, were removed from his bedroom.

Mullins was arrested on charges of theft and burglary. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $29,000 bond.

Mullins was living on the Historic Side of The Villages in 2017 when she was placed on probation after she stole two employees’ iPhones at Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages.

She was also arrested in 2018 at a motel in Leesburg.