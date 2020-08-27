Thursday, August 27, 2020
86.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

Meta Minton

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.

John Gissas of Retirement Evolution Group LLC of Wildwood is accused of raising money for Par Funding, whose owners made “opportunistic loans” to small business owners across America – some at interest rates as high as 400 percent, according to the SEC filing. Gissas has raised more than $5.4 million from at least 62 investors for Par Funding through the offer and sale of promissory notes. Gissas, who lives in the Village of Gilchrist, is among numerous defendants named in the SEC filing.

Gissas, whose office is located at Freedom Plaza on State Road 44 near Brownwood, was named in July in the SEC complaint. The SEC locked him out of the office and froze his assets.

John Gissas of Retirement Evolution Group LLC organized presentations at VKI Japanese Steakhouse at Lake Sumter Landing.

It appears Gissas is eager to get back in business.

Gissas’ attorney was successful in having the court lift the asset freeze on Retirement Evolution Group’s non-Par Funding assets and release the lockdown on his office, so that he can continue to operate the non-involved investments.

The Retirement Evolution Group office at Freedom Plaza near Brownwood

In return, he agreed to wire transfer $1.2 million of Par Funding money from his Wells Fargo business account to the checking account of the SEC receiver.

Gissas found his flock of investors in The Villages by publishing newspaper ads promising lunch and dinner, as well as outlandish investment returns.

Gissas is reportedly back in touch with his clients and putting his own spin on the SEC’s actions.

Rick Woolf

Villager Rick Woolf is a former U.S. assistant attorney with the Department of Justice who has been following the Gissas case and has spoken with Villagers who invested with Gissas.

“I am angered by the alleged deplorable actions of Villager John Gissas of Retirement Evolution Group of Wildwood in scamming fellow Villagers out of their hard-earned retirement funds. The funds he is accused of raising for Par Funding through free lunch and dinner seminars are an unconscionable scheme to take advantage of the vulnerability of our elderly seniors. I am aware of the financial and emotional grief they are suffering,” Woolf said.

He has been acting as a liaison to put those fellow Villagers in touch with competent professionals who can help them recover their funds.

Woolf can be reached at  rwoolf@woolffinancial.com or (954) 816-8699.

Related Articles

Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Villager pursues formal complaint over ‘fake candidates’ write-in ruse

A Villager is pursuing a formal complaint with the state over a couple of “fake candidates” write-in candidacies for the Sumter County Commission.
Read more
Crime

Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
News

Waterlily Bridge for golf carts in place over the Florida Turnpike

The Waterlily Bridge for multi-modal traffic in The Villages is in place over the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake teen arrested after FDLE lab runs test on THC wax

A Lady Lake teen was arrested after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory performed a test on THC wax she had in her possession.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Near The Rohan Recreation Center

This alligator was spotted near the Rohan Recreation Center while out on a golf cart drive. Thanks to Pamela Feaster for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost more than Katie Belle’s

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that all of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages while those north of County Road 466 are losing more and more of the things that attracted them to The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Food industry pushes foods you don’t need

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that the food industry doesn't have your best interests in mind when it lobbies against federal guidelines on nutrition.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost more than Katie Belle’s

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that all of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages while those north of County Road 466 are losing more and more of the things that attracted them to The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are we busy living or dying with Coronavirus?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident asks whether we have given up so much because of the Coronavirus that we are no longer “living.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 5 has dealt a blow to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident applauds CDD 5 which has voted to take power away from the trolls.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Crime

Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,153FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,612FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
86.5 ° F
89.6 °
83 °
66 %
2.2mph
1 %
Fri
91 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment