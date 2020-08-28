8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new Villages-area cases identified

Eight more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across The Villages and surrounding communities.

Four of the fatalities were from Lake County and four were Marion County residents. They were identified Friday by the Florida Department of Health as:

79-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 7, hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

86-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 20, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

80-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 11, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

70-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

79-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 14, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

73-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 17, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages for a total of 2,995. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 526;

Leesburg up 21 for a total of 982;

Wildwood up seven for a total of 338;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 239;

Summerfield up two for a total of 332;

Belleview up one for a total of 305;

Fruitland Park 131 cases (no increase from Thursday);

Oxford 107 cases (no increase from Thursday); and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 35 cases (no increase from Thursday).

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 16,415 cases – an increase of 187 from Thursday to Friday – among 7,135 men, 9,002 women, 61 non-residents and 217 people listed as unknown. There have been 320 deaths and 1,331 people have been treated in area hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,819 – increase of 65

Age range of victims: 1 to 99 years of age

Median age: 57

Men: 904

Women: 870

Non-residents: 9

People listed as unknown: 36

Deaths: 48

Hospitalizations: 208

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (493), Wildwood (338), Coleman (275), Bushnell (268) and Oxford (107).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,275 – increase of 62

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 2,910

Women: 3,206

Non-residents: 39

People listed as unknown: 120

Deaths: 103

Hospitalizations: 393

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,595), Leesburg (982), Tavares (689), Eustis (523) and Mount Dora (452).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,321 – increase of 60

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 106 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 3,321

Women: 4,926

Non-residents: 13

People listed as unknown: 61

Deaths: 169

Hospitalizations: 730

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,562), Summerfield (332), Belleview (305), Dunnellon (270) and Citra (159).

All told, Florida is reporting 615,806 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,815 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 609,074 are residents. There have been 11,099 deaths and 38,029 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 88 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 311 people requiring hospital care.